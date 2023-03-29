'They'd love him': BBC pundit suggests 52-year-old would be a brilliant appointment for Tottenham











Chris Sutton has now suggested that Luis Enrique would be a really popular appointment at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton has discussion who may take over from Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has given himself until the summer to appoint a permanent replacement.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini has been put in charge until the end of the season, with Ryan Mason named as his assistant.

The next ten games will decide whether they reach the Champions League, which could affect who wants the job.

Despite their lack of recent silverware, the Tottenham job will be one of the most enticing propositions across Europe this summer.

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino have been linked with the vacant role.

However, Sutton believes that Luis Enrique’s style of play would be the most popular among the Tottenham fans.

He hasn’t managed a club side since his time at Barcelona in 2017, but now wants a move to the Premier League.

Sutton backs Luis Enrique to go to Tottenham

Sutton was asked about the Spurs managerial situation on the Monday Night Club, and said: “This appointment is going to be about brand of football as much as anything, and what the Spurs fans demand.

“Then if trophies don’t come, at least Daniel Levy will have the out that I’m giving you what you want in terms of brand of football.

“This has been the identity we’ve had since the 70s and 80s, and we want to get back to that.

“In terms of brand of football, I think they’d love Luis Enrique.”

Enrique won back-to-back La Liga titles with Barcelona, as well as a Champions League, playing some lovely football.

However, he did have a certain Lionel Messi to call upon which makes life much easier for any manager.

Sutton has backed Enrique to bring some of that Spanish style to Tottenham in the summer.

It would take plenty of the Tottenham squad some time to adapt to a similar set-up to the one Enrique used with Spain or Barcelona.

Fabio Paratici would reportedly prefer Enrique to Pochettino this summer, although it may not be up to him who comes in.

His job is also on the line, and so Daniel Levy could end up making the final decision.

