Three manager's chances of getting the Tottenham job increase, they ideally want someone now











Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to bring someone in to replace Antonio Conte now, rather than waiting until the summer.

Conte looks set to leave Tottenham this week after his explosive rant on Saturday. The Italian boss didn’t hold back after watching his side surrender a 3-1 lead at Southampton.

His scathing assessments of his players and the club’s culture could now cost him his job at Tottenham, with The Telegraph reporting that the club are ready to part ways with him during the international break.

The Athletic have been looking at the potential candidates to take over at Spurs in the event that Conte leaves as expected.

And the outlet notes that Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique could all see their chances of landing the job increase.

Photo by DENIS LOVROVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham want a new manager now

With relations between Spurs and Conte looking fragile, The Athletic reports that the club would ideally be looking for someone to come in now, rather than the end of the season.

That could boost the chances of Spurs hiring Pochettino, Tuchel or Enrique – with all three managers currently out of work.

The outlet notes that all three could fit the bill for an ideal Conte replacement, but for different reasons.

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, faces a massive decision over the coming days if he does end up relieving Conte of his duties.

Spurs remain in the hunt for a top-four finish and if they do hand the reins to Ryan Mason until the end of the season, it would be seen as a massive risk.

Of course, Pochettino is a popular choice amongst the Tottenham faithful after his brilliant spell in north London.

But there are doubts over whether the club would be willing to swallow their pride by rehiring him.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

As for Enrique, the 52-year-old has admirers on the Spurs board, with Fabio Paratici seeing the Spaniard as a good fit for Tottenham.

Yet, It seems doubtful that he would be able to get a tune out of the current Spurs squad due to his style of play.

Tuchel is arguably the most interesting name to be linked with the Tottenham job due to his links with Chelsea.

Spurs fans may be fed up with former Chelsea bosses after they have already hired five of them in the past, with none working out particularly well.

But the German boss has shown he can work under similar constraints to what he’ll face at Tottenham, with his time at Borussia Dortmund deemed a success.



Show all