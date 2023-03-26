Pundit urges Tottenham to go and hire ‘unbelievable’ manager











ESPN pundit Luis Garcia has urged Tottenham Hotspur to replace Antonio Conte with former Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Tottenham are seemingly set to part ways with Conte during the international break after his explosive post-match rant last weekend.

There has been no official announcement from the club as of yet though, with Ryan Mason and Cristian Stellini taking training at Hotspur Way.

Spurs have been linked with a host of managers as speculation surrounds Conte’s future, with one of the names on their list being Luis Enrique.

The 52-year-old is currently out of work and is reportedly open to taking the Tottenham job. Now, former Liverpool man, Luis Garcia, says he would be the perfect replacement for Conte.

Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Garcia urges Tottenham to hire Enrique

Speaking on ESPN, Garcia was asked who he thinks would be the ideal candidate to take over the hotseat at Tottenham in the event that Conte leaves.

“He’s a friend of mine, so I would go straight away for Luis Enrique,” he said.

“I think it’s a great job to arrive there, even with everything that’s happened,” Garcia added. “Luis Enrique has got everything to be a success there.

“He’s got that energy, he’s got that attitude. He’s ready to fight, I think he’s got the experience to build something very unique there at Tottenham so he could be a fantastic choice.”

Garcia also said that Enrique is really keen to manage in England and has been preparing himself for the right opportunity for years.

He added: “He wants this because I remember when he ended his career in Barcelona as a player, he wanted to get ready, learn English.

“He went to Australia to learn English to get ready for the opportunity in the Premier League. I would love to see that option happen because I think he’s a top manager.”

Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Enrique enjoyed an excellent spell at Barcelona before taking the role as Spain manager as he guided them to two La Liga titles, as well as the Champions League.

He struggled to turn Spain into genuine contenders at international level though and there are doubts over his suitability for the Tottenham role.

If Spurs were to hire the ‘unbelievable’ Spaniard, their squad would surely need a massive overhaul due to his preferred style of play. But that may not exactly be a bad thing for Spurs.

