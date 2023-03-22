Report: Another key Tottenham man could now get sacked along with Antonio Conte











Tottenham Hotspur are set to sack Antonio Conte this week, and a report from Italy has claimed that Fabio Paratici could also be shown the door.

Spurs have had an eventful few days following Conte’s explosive comments in his press conference after the game against Southampton last weekend.

It was very likely he would get sacked after what he said, and it is set to happen soon. A shock report now has claimed that ENIC and Daniel Levy could push Paratici out too.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Tottenham could sack Fabio Paratici along with Antonio Conte

CalcioMercato claim that Paratici’s job is also at risk now.

The Italian media outlet suggests that the Spurs director’s job is intertwined with Conte‘s because he was the driving force behind appointing him back in November 2021.

The report claims Paratici personally convinced Levy to fully trust Conte and give him a contract worth an eye-watering £30 million. That has clearly not worked out.

As a result, it has been reported that Conte and Paratici could both be asked to pack their bags and leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the coming days.

That would shake things up at Spurs, wouldn’t it?

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham really are in a mess right now.

It’s bad enough that results are not going their way, but to have both their manager and sporting director face the sack together changes things drastically.

Levy has never been shy to make big decisions, and if the report is to be believed, he could be about to make a massive one now.

How that will impact Tottenham this season and beyond remains to be seen.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

