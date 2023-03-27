Report shares Julian Nagelsmann stance as Tottenham make initial approach











There is some hope that Julian Nagelsmann is ready to hear Tottenham Hotspur out after Spurs made contact with the German about potentially becoming their new manager.

Tottenham are searching for Antonio Conte’s replacement after announcing his departure on Sunday. The news had been on the cards for some time. So a host of names have already been linked.

The Daily Mail reports that Julian Nagelsmann is Tottenham’s top target. And Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg reported earlier on Monday that Spurs had made initial contact with Nagelsmann after his own departure from Bayern Munich last week.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann is also on the radar of both Real Madrid and Chelsea should either make a change. And with that, Tottenham want to act quickly in the hope of convincing Nagelsmann to make the move to North London.

Nagelsmann ready to listen to Tottenham proposal

The Daily Mail reports that Daniel Levy is working to find out whether he would be interested in the post. And the report adds that there is some hope that he would indeed be open to considering the role.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bringing Nagelsmann in would be another major statement from Spurs. He is a marquee name. But he is also someone capable of working towards a long-term goal.

It is not hard to see why Bayern Munich appointed him off the back of his work with RB Leipzig. And it is not hard to see why Real Madrid and Chelsea are also keen now.

Of course, Tottenham fans will be wary of whoever comes in. It is ominous that neither Jose Mourinho or Antonio Conte could take the club across the line Mauricio Pochettino brought them up to.

Many fans agreed with much of what Conte said in his final press conference. So there will be concerns that those issues could put Nagelsmann off, or nullify him should he take the job.

Certainly, if Daniel Levy wants to convince Nagelsmann to take the job, he would surely be wise to make it clear that the club will learn from the mistakes which ultimately held Pochettino, Mourinho and Conte back.