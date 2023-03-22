Fabio Paratici wants 52-year-old to become Tottenham manager ahead of Mauricio Pochettino - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for a new manager, and Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are both on Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy’s shortlist.

Spurs are reportedly set to sack Antonio Conte this week. The Italian held an explosive press conference on Saturday following his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton, and his comments have not gone down well.

Tottenham will have to bring in a top-quality replacement if Conte does leave this week, and Paratici and Levy seem to have two different options in their mind.

Daniel Levy wants Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham boss but Fabio Paratici prefers Luis Enrique

Pochettino and Enrique seem like the frontrunners for the Tottenham job at the moment.

The Argentine knows Spurs very well having spent over five years at the club. Even though he didn’t win anything, he’s the most successful Tottenham manager over the last decade, if not more.

Enrique, on the other hand, is a phenomenal manager in his own right. The 52-year-old Spaniard was brilliant at Barcelona and did well with the Spanish national team too.

He is a master tactician and that’s probably why Paratici views him as a strong contender for the Tottenham job, ahead of Levy’s preferred candidate Pochettino.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs, who wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Pochettino is extremely open to a Spurs return and retains a strong professional and personal relationship with Levy.

“But Levy isn’t the only decision maker, even though his opinion carries huge weight. Fabio Paratici will lead on any appointment and he views Enrique as a strong candidate.”

TBR View:

It’s a tricky time for everyone at Tottenham.

It seems almost certain now that Conte will be shown the door once the terms of his sacking are finalised. The Italian did well last season, but things just got worse and worse this time around.

Sacking Conte is the best thing for all parties involved, and both Pochettino and Enrique would be excellent options for Tottenham, who need someone much different from their current boss.

In our view, Spurs should go for Enrique as he’ll bring something different to what these Tottenham players are used to.

