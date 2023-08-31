‘I have been told’: Journalist shares concerning news about 22-year-old Celtic player

With Celtic looking to add new faces to the squad before Friday’s transfer deadline hits, it seems that they may have trouble keeping hold of one of their prized assets.

TBR Celtic told how Leeds United have been linked to the Danish u21 international after Fabrizio Romano said that the move ‘could be a possibility‘ this summer.

However, Celtic have rejected an initial bid for O’Riley but journalist, Dean Jones, reckons that the club have not heard the last of O’Riley being linked away with from Paradise and that he is looking to make a move back to English football.

Jones said [GiveMeSport], “Leeds are also being linked with Matt O’Riley which is a really absorbing one as I have been told that he does have a plan to get back to English football at some point – but it would take some persuading for this one to happen right now.

“Celtic are not very open to it from what I heard.”

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Celtic should offer O’Riley a new deal

These transfer rumours don’t seem to be going away. And whilst Celtic are determined to hold onto their 22-year-old midfielder there is no denying that O’Riley is an attractive option for clubs in England.

Offering a new deal doesn’t necessarily guarantee that O’Riley will stay in Glasgow but what it will do is make the player feel valued and ensure the Celtic get top dollar for their player if potential suitors take their interest to the next level.

One thing is certain though. The Celtic fans will be clock-watching as they wait patiently for Brendan Rodgers to add more new faces to the team and to ensure none of their star players head for the exit door.

In other news, ‘Two more’: Manager may just have suggested he’s not trying to sign 26-year-old Celtic player