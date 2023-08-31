Brendan Rodgers reacts as Nat Phillips signs on loan for Celtic

Celtic have announced the capture of defender, Nat Phillips, on a short-term loan deal from English Premier League side, Liverpool.

Celtic have been on the hunt for a new defender due to their current injury crisis and clearly see the short-term arrangement as perfect cover until Cameron Carter-Vickers and Maik Nawrocki return from injury.

Celtic manager, Brendan Rodgers, reacted to the signing and said that Phillips will bring some much-needed experience to his backline.

Rodgers said [Celtic FC], “We’re delighted to bring Nat to Celtic and we’re looking forward to working with him in the months ahead.

“It’s been well-documented that it’s an area of the team we needed to look at in the short-term due to a number of injuries we have experienced, and so we’re pleased that Nat will provide that defensive support in the squad.

“Nat arrives with the experience of having played for another huge club in Liverpool and those experiences will serve him well here at Celtic.

“I know that he’s delighted with this move and is looking forward to working with the rest of the squad here.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Phillips is Celtic’s second addition this week and eighth overall this summer. Honduras international, Luis Palma, joined the club last night as Rodgers looks to add more quality to his side before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

With a goalkeeper and left back said to be on Rodgers’ list of priorities, it seems Celtic are not finished adding new faces to the Celtic squad just yet.

Phillips is likely to be handed his debut on Sunday against Rangers and the Celtic support will be hoping that the experience he has had in England will help the team edge past their rivals at Ibrox.

