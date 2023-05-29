TalkSPORT pundit says Arsenal would go to another level if they signed Declan Rice and £70m star











Arsenal have been told they go reach a higher level next season if they sign both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor was speaking on TalkSPORT (29/5 9:54am) after the final round of Premier League fixtures.

It was a very successful day for Arsenal as they demolished Wolves at The Emirates.

Granit Xhaka was presented with the perfect parting gift after scoring a first-half brace.

He looks set to join Bayer Leverkusen in the summer and Arsenal’s fans made their feelings clear about his proposed move.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brighton lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, but had already confirmed their place in next season’s Europa League.

It’s been an incredible season at The Amex, although their squad is likely to lose some of it’s best players in the upcoming transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister appears to be heading to Liverpool and was emotional at full-time.

Ecuadorian international Moises Caicedo could also leave after being linked with Arsenal, and would be the perfect partner to Declan Rice.

Rice is another star Arsenal want to sign, although they face competition from Manchester United.

Bringing in both players would be a huge step forward for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Caicedo and Rice perfect for Arsenal

Asked about the £70m midfielder’s future, Agbonlahor said: “First of all, it will be nice when the money comes in for the two players [Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo]. It could be over £150m for both of them.

“I think Caicedo, I’d love him at Arsenal you know. I think Declan Rice and Caicedo at Arsenal would really take them to that level higher.”

Co-host Ally McCoist agreed: “I wouldn’t disagree with that actually. I think both of them have been fantastic this year in a fantastic side.”

If Arsenal signed Rice and Caicedo, they would have arguably the strongest midfield pair in the Premier League.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Thomas Partey has dropped out the side in recent weeks and either player would be an upgrade on Jorginho.

A position in the side is naturally going to open up when Xhaka eventually departs.

There are other options in the Arsenal squad such as Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe.

However, they are currently only good enough to act as backups in a side who want to regularly compete in the Champions League.

