Manager admits £70m Arsenal target may have just played his last game for club











Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted that Moises Caicedo may have played his last game for the club today, after claims Arsenal want to sign him.

Arsenal wrapped up a brilliant campaign with a 5-0 win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium today.

Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately fell short in the race for the Premier League title, but they will be excited about what looks to be a bright future ahead.

Of course, the Gunners have already been heavily linked with moves for a host of top players ahead of the summer. Their interest in Moises Caicedo dates back to January as they failed with an attempt to lure him to north London.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Indeed, Sky Sports reports that Arsenal had two bids knocked back for the Ecuador international, the second worth up to £70 million.

But after Brighton ended their season with a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa today, De Zerbi admitted that both Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo may have just played their last game for the club.

De Zerbi on Caicedo

Journalist Charlie Haffenden took to Twitter after Brighton’s defeat at Villa Park and shared De Zerbi’s comments on Caicedo.

The Italian boss admitted that both Caicedo and Mac Allister deserve to play at a ‘higher level’.

Of course, Brighton have qualified for the Europa League this season but the duo have been linked with moves to Champions League clubs.

He said: “Yes, I think it can be the last game for Alexis and Moises Caicedo. I am really sorry because they are two great people and two great players but the policy of Brighton is like this. It is right that they can leave, they can play at higher level.”

Arsenal seem to be planning for a huge summer ahead after missing out on the title.

Indeed, The Times reported earlier this month that Arteta wants to bring in both Declan Rice and Caicedo.

Both players have impressed this season and would be brilliant options for Arteta as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It seems that De Zerbi has already conceded that Caicedo could leave this summer, which will undoubtedly alert Arsenal.

Yet, the Gunners will face stiff competition for his signature and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to finance deals for him and Rice.

