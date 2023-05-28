£70m midfielder in tears at full-time, amid reports he's about to sign for Liverpool











Liverpool are reportedly close to signing Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister and he hinted his time at the AMEX is indeed up at full-time today.

Brighton lost out on the final day of the season to Aston Villa, who sealed a place in Europe themselves with a 2-1 win.

For Mac Allister, it wasn’t the best end to the season, albeit he has helped Brighton into Europe as well.

As we know, the Argentinian is said to be close to signing for Liverpool. And watching on at Villa Park, The Athletic’s Andy Naylor took to Twitter as he spotted Mac Allister in tears in front of the Brighton end.

Fabrizio Romano had claimed that Mac Allister’s move to Liverpool was now just a matter of final details. Although, Naylor himself had claimed today that there’d be no actual contact between Brighton and Liverpool as yet.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Liverpool could be on their way to signing Mac Allister

The fact the midfielder is so upset at full-time, coupled with so many reports on his future recently, means that a move is surely in the offing.

Liverpool are desperate to add some new midfielders and it is clear they have identified Mac Allister as one they want.

For Brighton, it’s sad for them to see Mac Allister go. But their club model is what it is, and Roberto De Zerbi will likely have new names to work with next season.

For Liverpool, it does look like they’re getting their man here. And what a good signing it will prove to be.

Mac Allister, a World Cup winner, has more than shown his class at Brighton and he should be able to make the step up to Liverpool with ease.