Tottenham Hotspur are very keen on hiring Julian Nagelsmann, although he may not be Fabio Paratici’s first choice.

That’s according to Alasdair Gold, who was talking about the potential replacements for Antonio Conte on his YouTube channel.

Antonio Conte was given his marching orders on Sunday night after a week of waiting.

It was looking more and more likely that he wouldn’t be in charge for their game against Everton this weekend.

The statement finally came from the club last night, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason put in temporary charge.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Attention will now immediately turn to who will be Antonio Conte’s permanent replacement.

A number of managers have already been touted as possible incomings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Many fans would be happy to see Mauricio Pochettino return to the club, while Luis Enrique is another option.

One name that emerged late last week was Julian Nagelsmann.

The young German coach’s time in charge of Bayern Munich came up an abrupt end, as he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel.

Gold now believes Nagelsmann will be high on Tottenham’s list, but possibly not the man that Fabio Paratici would go for.

Tottenham, not Paratici, would like Nagelsmann

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gold said: “He [Nagelsmann] will be very high up that list of candidates. Do I think he’s a Paratici manager or head coach? I don’t.

“But maybe he becomes one of these, when you’ve got somebody of that quality that comes onto the market, can you say no?

“I do think that he and Poch are probably the only two managers that maybe ease the pressure on the powers that be.

“I think they’re the two managers that the fans will get most excited about.”

Nagelsmann was always unlikely to be the immediate solution at Tottenham, even if he was Paratici’s top choice.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The German had a clause in his Bayern Munich contract that meant they would be owed £17m if he was immediately appointed.

Nagelsmann’s representatives have remained silent on the prospect of managing Spurs so far.

Tottenham need a manager who is willing to take on a long-term project, but also deal with an ownership deal who want immediate success.

Nagelsmann has taken teams to a higher level when in charge, although couldn’t maintain Bayern’s dominance in Germany.

He’s still relatively inexperienced, and that might count against him if he’s coming up against the likes of Pochettino.

However, he’s certainly a candidate who should be closely considered, especially as he’s got a soft spot for Spurs.

