'Straight away': Journalist names the two managers Tottenham could end up hiring before the end of the season











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has shared an update on Tottenham’s search for a new manager.

Antonio Conte’s time at the club appears to be over, and according to Bailey, the search for a new gaffer is already underway.

While Spurs are yet to make a decision on what they’re going to do, we do know the names of a few targets as numerous outlets have named the likes of Oliver Glasner, Roberto De Zerbi and Marco Silva as potential options.

Of course, those pursuits are all complicated due to the fact those managers are all currently in work, but there are two gaffers who are unemployed who could take the job before the end of the season, Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique.

Spurs have two options before the end of the season

Bailey shared what he knows about Enrique and Pochettino.

“It’s a decision that is yet to be made, but there are options out there out of work. Mauricio Pochettino, the chances of him coming back are very high, Luis Enrique is out of work, I wouldn’t rule him out. There is a decent chance that the new manager could come in before the end of the season if they want to go down the Enrique or the Pochettino route, there’s no reason why they couldn’t come in straight away,” Bailey said.

In at the deep end

Pochettino or Enrique could come in before the end of the season, but should they?

These two are no fools, they know that this Spurs job will be difficult and taking it on with just two months of the season to go could be foolish.

The mood at the club is incredibly glum right now, and it’s an uphill task to change that straight away.

Pochettino or Enrique could be better off waiting until the summer after all the players have had a break and can come back rejuvenated looking ahead to a new era.

