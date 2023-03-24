'I know for a fact': Journalist shares what someone close to Julian Nagelsmann has told him about Tottenham











Julian Nagelsmann is the latest name on Tottenham fans’ lips as the club looks for potential replacements for Antonio Conte.

Nagelsmann is about to lose his job at Bayern Munich, with Thomas Tuchel set to take over. The former Chelsea boss has been waiting for a big job, and was being considered by Spurs as well after Conte’s outburst last weekend.

With Tuchel to Tottenham now wont be happening, the question now is whether or not Spurs will push for Nagelsmann themselves. Daniel Levy is known to be a big fan of the young coach.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

And speaking on the ESPN Podcast this afternoon, German football specialist and Bundesliga journalist, Archie Rhind-Tutt, claimed that he’s been told that Nagelsmann has quite a liking for Tottenham as a football club.

“I know for a fact from someone close to him that Nagelsmann had an affinity for Tottenham at one point,” Rhind-Tutt said.

Nagelsmann can count himself a tad unlucky to be losing his job in Munich. The former Leipzig manager has Bayern just a point behind top spot in the league and into the last eight in Europe.

Bayern’s decision, though, could be a god-send for Tottenham as they look for their new manager.

TBR’s View: The stars could be aligning for Tottenham and Nagelsmann

This is a manager Daniel Levy wants at Tottenham. He wanted him before and now he’s on the market again, Levy is surely going to be in the mix.

For Spurs, it might be a sign that something is going to go right for once. The Conte experiment is going to end in disaster by the looks of things.

A new coach like Nagelsmann, with fresh ideas and an insight into how the modern player prefers to operate, could be just what Tottenham need right now.

If this ‘affinity’ he has for Spurs is true, then it really is a no-brainer.