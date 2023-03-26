Julian Nagelsmann's reps remain silent on links to Tottenham manager's job











Julian Nagelsmann is the man on every Tottenham fans lips right now as Antonio Conte looks set to depart north London.

Conte is flying back to England from Italy now to learn of his future at the club. Many are predicting Daniel Levy will give him his marching orders, with the next 24 hours set to be crucial for both parties.

Whether or not Conte goes now or at the end of the season does seem to be irrelevant really. The Italian has not looked happy at the club for some time and his interview last week was just the icing on a badly made cake.

Of course, since Conte’s outburst, Julian Nagelsmann has lost his job at Bayern Munich and is now said to be firmly on Daniel Levy’s radar.

But according to The Telegraph, there is currently nothing coming from the Nagelsmann camp in terms of whether or not he’d like the Tottenham job.

The Telegraph claims that as things stand, Nagelsmann’s reps are silent on the matter. The German is thought to be taking a small break away with his family but previous reports had hinted he’d be open to the job.

TBR’s View: Nagelsmann could do a Pochettino

The thing for Spurs here is that in reality, Julian Nagelsmann doesn’t need to rush back into any sort of job.

Sure, he might fancy the Spurs job deep down. But the reality is that he can keep himself busy off the field and then when the time is right, essentially cherry pick a job. That’s what Mauricio Pochettino has done, and Tottenham have found themselves waiting and waiting on that one.

Tottenham need to make their mind up here though. Nagelsmann is a top coach and if Daniel Levy wants him, it might have to be a case of turning on the charm and getting this one over the line quickly.