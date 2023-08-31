‘Ship has sailed’: Liverpool will not sign ‘complete’ midfielder now – journalist

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer, but there is some bad news.

The Reds are desperately looking for a new man in the middle of their park. They want a new addition before the window shuts tomorrow night, but if journalist Lewis Steele’s words on The Daily Mail are to be believed, it will not be Doucoure.

Liverpool will not be able to sign Cheick Doucoure

Liverpool went into this summer’s transfer window with one aim – to strengthen their midfield.

The Reds got off to a great start, signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp wanted to round it off by bringing in Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia for that number six role, but both players rejected a move to Anfield. Wataru Endo has come in as a stop-gap solution.

Cheick Doucoure has been linked with a switch to Liverpool for a few weeks now, but Steele says this ship has sailed because Crystal Palace want way too much money.

Previous reports revealed the Eagles are demanding around £70 million for the ‘incredibly complete‘ midfielder.

Steele said when asked about Doucoure in his Q&A: “Liverpool had been keen for Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure but I think that ship has sailed now due to financial reasons.”

TBR View:

That is a shame for Liverpool, but this deal always seemed unlikely.

The Reds’ chances of signing a midfielder from a Premier League club became incredibly difficult after everyone found out they were ready to pay £110 million for Caicedo.

Palace were definitely going to demand a fortune for Doucoure, so Liverpool had no choice but to look elsewhere for a new midfielder.

If reports are to be believed, that man is Ryan Gravenberch, and things are looking good for the Reds as things stand.