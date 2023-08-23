It’s not been the easiest summer for Liverpool in the transfer market, especially after missing out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about Liverpool’s pursuit of the midfielders.

It’s safe to say Liverpool didn’t appear to be expecting a complete exodus of central players this summer.

Bringing in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai early in the window showed they were ready for the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita to depart.

However, losing both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson threw a spanner in the works of their preparation for this season.

Liverpool then identified Romeo Lavia as a potential replacement before making a huge bid to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton ahead of Chelsea.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

In the end, both players decided on a move to Stamford Bridge instead, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side splashing the cash.

It left Liverpool in a real predicament and they’ve ended up turning to Wataru Endo instead to provide competition for the number six role.

However, the Reds already knew which player out of Caicedo and Lavia they thought was a more complete footballer at this stage of their careers.

Liverpool already had opinion on Caicedo and Lavia ability

The report from The Athletic has outlined Liverpool’s thoughts on the pair during their summer pursuits.

They thought that Moises Caicedo was the ‘more complete player’ compared to Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool believed the Ecuadorian was ‘more experienced and ready to go straight into the team’.

Moises Caicedo is still a youngster at 21 years old but already has loads of experience as he made his debut back in Ecuador as a 17-year-old.

He also already has 32 caps for his national team and has shown over the last two seasons he’s ready to play at the top level in the Premier League.

Lavia has a lot less experience which explains why he ended up costing Chelsea half the price of Caicedo despite Liverpool’s interest.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The Belgian is only 19 and arguably has even more scope to improve than Caicedo given the two-year age difference.

Liverpool have no problem playing players of that age in the first team as Stefan Bajcetic proved last season.

Instead, they’ve turned to a more experienced player in Endo who might be the short-term solution for Jurgen Klopp before they target another wonderkid in the future.