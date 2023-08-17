Liverpool have now identified their number one midfield option, he’ll cost £70m

Liverpool have now decided that Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure is their number one option to improve their midfield.

That’s according to journalist Dom Smith and a report from the Evening Standard.

After weeks of trying to identify their perfect number six, Liverpool look set to finally bring in another option.

That appears to be Stuttgart captain Wataru Endo, who is having a medical at the club right now.

The Japanese international isn’t the most exciting signing but could end up filling an important role at Anfield.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t look like he’s going to end their transfer business there though.

Liverpool have identified Cheick Doucoure as their number-one option to fill the void in midfield.

The 23-year-old has only been in the Premier League for a year but has already impressed.

However, Crystal Palace will now be keen to allow one of their most important players to leave now that the season has already started.

Doucoure now Liverpool’s number one option

Posting on social media, Smith said: “Cheick Doucouré is Liverpool’s number one target as a No6.

“Crystal Palace value him at around £70m, while #LFC believe they can sign him for less than £58m. #CPFC desperate to keep him.

“João Palhinha and Khephren Thuram also linked with Liverpool.”

The report from the Evening Standard adds further details, suggesting that PSG have also been keeping tabs on Doucoure.

The £58m fee Liverpool have suggested comes from Romeo Lavia, who they missed out on to Chelsea alongside Moises Caicedo.

Doucoure is more established and much closer to his peak which will explain why Palace value him more highly.

The report goes on to say that Doucoure is open to joining Liverpool but is also happy to stay at Palace.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Doucoure is a fantastic number six and it’s no surprise Liverpool have identified him as their best option.

It’s a big step up for the Malian international but he doesn’t seem fazed by playing in the Premier League.

Liverpool will now be hoping they can finally get a deal over the line for one of their top targets without another club hijacking the transfer.