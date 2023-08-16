Liverpool keen on 23-year-old who completed more passes than Thiago last year

Liverpool are keen on Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure as they attempt to solve their midfield crisis.

Journalist Graeme Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast and detailing whom Liverpool might try and sign this summer.

It’s not been an easy summer for Liverpool as they attempt to revolutionise their midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai look like good acquisitions but further reinforcements are needed.

Their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have failed, leaving them looking at other options in the final weeks of the window.

Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment team have had to go back to the drawing board to identify their next target.

Liverpool are keen on Cheick Doucoure but it won’t be an easy deal to complete.

The 23-year-old was signed by Crystal Palace for £21m last summer, but Roy Hodgson’s side look set to demand a much bigger fee this month.

Liverpool keen on Doucoure

Speaking about Liverpool’s potential targets, Bailey said: “In terms for Liverpool, wow, where do we go for them?

“[Cheick] Doucoure at [Crystal] Palace is too expensive, but they do like him.

The host replied: “But don’t they have £110m to spend Graeme?” to which he replied, “They do.”

This is the problem that Liverpool now have in negotiations.

They had a bid accepted for Caicedo for £111m before Chelsea hijacked the deal.

That money is theoretically still available once Liverpool decide who they want to sign.

Liverpool are keen on Doucoure because he could be the answer to their issues in the number six role.

He’s a brilliant tackler, reads the game well and typically sits in front of the defence.

Doucoure also managed to complete more passes last season (1038) than Thiago Alcantara (946).

The ‘complete’ midfielder ticks plenty of the boxes for Liverpool but his availability may be a problem.

Crystal Palace won’t want to lose one of their key players now that the season has started and they’ve only got a couple of weeks to find a replacement of their own.

Liverpool’s preparations for this season have been far from ideal.