Fans of Chelsea and Liverpool are keeping their eyes open for all the updates on the Moises Caicedo transfer saga, and Fabrizio Romano shared the latest at midnight.

What a crazy day yesterday was! Reds fans woke up expecting to sign the Ecuador international after agreeing a deal with Brighton, but Caicedo decided that he only wants to sign for Chelsea.

That has put the Blues in the driving seat, and Romano has claimed on X/Twitter that they are confident of getting it done today.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Chelsea are ‘increasingly confident’ they’ll sign Liverpool target Moises Caicedo today

It has to be said that yesterday was a terrible day for Liverpool.

It looked like the Reds were going to pull off the biggest transfer of the summer, but all of a sudden, Moises Caicedo decided he doesn’t want to play for the club.

The Ecuador international reportedly told Liverpool that he only wants to play for Chelsea, and that is a massive blow for Jurgen Klopp, who by that point had already admitted in his press conference that a deal between clubs was agreed.

Chelsea are once again the absolute favourites to sign Caicedo, and Romano claimed last night that the Blues are confident of getting it over the line today.

He tweeted just after midnight: “Chelsea are increasingly confident to get Caicedo deal done on Saturday — after positive talks with Brighton tonight and more to follow next hours.

“Official bid on Saturday won’t be less than Liverpool’s £110m bid. Chelsea dream remains clear: Moisés @ the Bridge on Sunday.”

Quote tweeting the above post about 40 minutes later, Romano added: “Crucial, final day ahead. Caicedo also tonight has been clear with Brighton as he was with Liverpool around lunch time: he wants to be sold to Chelsea. Official bid to follow, won’t be less than £110m.”

TBR View:

It looks fairly straightforward for Chelsea at this point – agree a deal with Brighton and the player is yours.

However, after all the drama we’ve had over the last 48 hours, we won’t be surprised at all if there’s more to this story today to take fans on another rollercoaster ride.

Liverpool could come out of this looking really bad. It is looking likely that they will miss out on Caicedo, and to make matters worse, it was revealed last night that Chelsea have struck a deal with Southampton for Romeo Lavia as well.

Losing both of their key targets in a matter of days would be disastrous for Liverpool, especially as there aren’t that many brilliant midfielders available on the market right now.