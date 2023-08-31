‘Very dominant’ £35m player now agrees personal terms with Liverpool

Liverpool have taken a huge step forward in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds have less than 48 hours left to bring in a new midfielder, and at this point, it looks like Gravenberch is Jurgen Klopp‘s number-one target.

The Daily Mail claim personal terms have now been agreed.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch agrees personal terms to join Liverpool

Liverpool have been keen to sign Ryan Gravenberch since the window opened back in June.

The Reds’ priority all summer has been to strengthen their midfield. They started off with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who are both very, very good signings.

Then, after a long wait and multiple disappointments, Wataru Endo was brought in from Stuttgart to play in that number six role.

As good as the Japan international is, Liverpool need someone better for a successful campaign, and Gravenberch appears to be the one.

Now, the report claims that personal terms between the Dutchman and Liverpool have been agreed, and all that’s left to do for the Reds is to strike a deal with Bayern.

Klopp’s side are reportedly hoping that they can complete the deal for a fee of around £35 million before tomorrow’s deadline.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

It does look like Liverpool will end up signing Gravenberch by tomorrow.

The Reds are doing everything they can to bring in a new midfielder before the window shuts, and it doesn’t look like there are any better options available for them than the Dutchman.

With personal terms agreed and the ‘very dominant‘ Gravenberch favouring a move to Liverpool over Manchester United, a deal really does look likely now.

However, after what happened with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, we can never be too sure.