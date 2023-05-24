Report: Manchester United to launch £55m bid to sign Arsenal's PL target











Manchester United are reportedly about to make a big bid to sign Arsenal target Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer.

The Blues midfielder is expected to be a wanted man this summer. He has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United, Liverpool and even Bayern Munich over the last few weeks.

With the season coming to a close, clubs are getting ready to make their transfer moves, and the Daily Mail claim that Manchester United want to beat Arsenal and the rest to Mount’s signature.

Mason Mount is one of the most talented English midfielders out there.

The ‘unbelievable‘ Englishman, still only 24, has proven his class in the Premier League for a few years now, and with just one year left on his contract, he is now a very attractive option for top clubs.

Arsenal and Liverpool have been the sides rumoured to have the most interest in Mount, but if the report is to be believed, Manchester United are set to be the ones to make the first move.

It has been claimed that the Red Devils are set to launch a £55 million bid to sign Mount this summer. The Blues star is apparently Erik ten Hag’s ‘primary’ target, and the United boss wants to wrap this deal up very quickly.

Chelsea’s valuation, however, reportedly stands at a whopping £85 million.

It is no secret that Arsenal’s priority this summer is a new midfielder and Declan Rice is their top target. However, they need another player in the middle of the park as well.

The Gunners are about to lose Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen in the coming weeks, and that leaves a big hole in the middle of Arteta’s midfield.

Mount, who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, would be an excellent option, and he could really explode under Arteta at the Emirates.

However, if the Gunners really want him, they will have to outbid Manchester United in the coming weeks.

