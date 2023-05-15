Arsenal make contact with agents of 'unbelievable' international playmaker











Arsenal remain in the mix to sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer as they look to bolster their midfield options.

Mount is yet to sign a new contract with the Blues. That’s led to speculation over his future, with Liverpool said to be super keen on taking Mount to Anfield if they can.

However, Arsenal are also in the mix and according to 90Min, have initiated contact with Mount’s agents.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal pushing to sign Mason Mount

Mount’s situation at Chelsea is no secret to those in the footballing journalism world. As yet, Chelsea have failed to convince him to sign fresh terms. The Blues are hoping that Mauricio Pochettino can change that.

However, it seems like Arsenal are getting themselves ready to make their move if Mount is indeed ready to leave Stamford Bridge.

90Min reports how contact has been made between Arsenal and Mount’s representatives. The Gunners, clearly, are hoping that by getting in there early they can boost their chances of landing the England man.

Lauded by Joe Cole as an ‘unbelievable‘ midfielder, Mount has had injury problems this season. Despite that, he is wanting a new contract with wages similar to the top earners at Chelsea.

TBR’s View: Mount would improve the Gunners

Despite a bit of a nothing season this year, Mason Mount is a proven Premier League player with bags of quality.

If Arsenal were to somehow sign him, then it would be quite the coup by the Gunners. Mount is a seasoned Premier League player and there’d be no need for any sort of bedding in process.

Arsenal do need to add more to their squad this summer. We’ve see how City’s depth has led them to the title and Arsenal need to get closer.

Mount adds to Arsenal’s squad. And if they can get the deal done, then Gunners fans will be delighted.

Photo by Shaun Botterill – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images