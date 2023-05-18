Report: What Arsenal told Bayer Leverkusen when they tried to sign Granit Xhaka in 2022











Arsenal star Granit Xhaka is now reportedly almost guaranteed to join German side Bayer Leverkusen after the end of this season.

The Swiss international joined the Gunners back in the summer of 2016 from Borussia Monchengladbach. He has always been well-respected behind the scenes at the club, and he managed to become a fan favourite at the Emirates as well this season.

Kicker now share the latest on Xhaka’s reported move to Bayer Leverkusen and it looks like the Bundesliga giants are finally set to get their man, after missing out last year.

Bayer Leverkusen are finally set to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal

Granit Xhaka‘s time at Arsenal looks like it’s about to come to an end this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen looking increasingly likely to sign him on a permanent deal.

The 30-year-old is one of Xabi Alonso’s top targets this summer, and negotiations are already underway.

The report claims that nothing has been signed yet, but internal discussions at Leverkusen give the hint that everyone at the club is convinced that Xhaka will be arriving this summer. ‘No one has any doubts’ writes the outlet.

Leverkusen have wanted Xhaka for a while. The report claims that the German giants contacted Arsenal to sign him before the start of last season, but Edu responded by demanding a £26 million fee to let him go. That ended the race then.

However, it looks like they are finally about to get their man now – for half the price. The report claims Leverkusen will sign Xhaka for just £13 million.

It has even been claimed that a deal could be completed ‘faster than originally expected’ – possibly right after it becomes mathematically impossible for the Gunners to win the league. That could be this Sunday.

TBR View:

Granit Xhaka has had the best season of his Arsenal career, so it did come as a bit of a shock when reports revealed that he could join Bayer Leverkusen.

However, when you think about it, this may actually be the best thing for all parties.

The ‘phenomenal‘ Xhaka will turn 31 in a few months and he will enter the final year of his contract. Arsenal are likely to sign one new midfielder as well this summer, if not two, which surely limits his game time. That’s not ideal at all for him.

There was a time when many Arsenal fans were desperate to get rid of Xhaka. Now, after his inspirational comeback, the day he leaves will be a sad one.

