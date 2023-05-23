Report: Arsenal have now bid for 'underrated' Premier League midfielder, Arteta really wants him











Arsenal have been linked with Declan Rice for months, and now, they’re finally making their move to sign him.

Indeed, according to Sky Germany, the Gunners have now submitted their opening offer for the ‘underrated’ midfielder.

This offer reportedly stands at €80m (£70m).

This comes after The Times named Rice as the north London club’s top transfer target heading into the summer window.

It’s very clear that Rice is a player that Mikel Arteta really wants at the Emirates, and now, we could well be working towards that end.

However, as we all know, it’s not going to be easy for Arsenal to sign Rice, nor is this bid likely to receive a response anytime soon.

West Ham are apparently after £120m for Rice, so they will be tough negotiators, while the Hammers also won’t be entertaining any distractions for Rice ahead of their Europa Conference League final.

The upcoming final is the biggest game in West Ham’s recent history, so the last thing they want to be doing is to be discussing their star player’s future in the build-up to that match.

Of course, once the season is over, discussions will be rampant as Arsenal try to get their man, but even then, that £120m pricetag will be a significant hurdle to overcome.

However, Arsenal have set their stall out early with an opening bid. They’re making their intent known, and this early move could well play a part in convincing Rice that a move to the Emirates is the one for him as a number of other elite Premier League clubs continue to circle.

Transfer season is certainly hotting up, and Rice to Arsenal is bound to be one of the stories of the summer.

The first bid is in, but don’t be shocked if this isn’t the last offer the Gunners make for the England international.

