Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool's 'top priority' other than Alexis Mac Allister

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool’s top priority this summer is still Chelsea’s Mason Mount, even though they are now pushing to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The Reds are expected to be really busy in this summer’s transfer window after what has been an underwhelming season. Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to finish outside the top four and their aim will be to get right back in it next season.

Liverpool‘s priority this summer will be their midfield, and Romano has claimed on GiveMeSport that Mount is the top target.

Fabrizio Romano says Mason Mount is Liverpool’s ‘top priority’

Liverpool target Mason Mount has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The Englishman, branded as an ‘unbelievable‘ player, will enter the final year of his contract in July, and if the Blues can’t tie him down to a new deal, they will be forced to sell him to avoid losing him for free next year.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with a move to sign Mount, and Romano has claimed that Chelsea are in a difficult position now.

He then revealed that the Blues midfielder is very much the priority for Liverpool this summer.

He said: “It’s not an easy situation to manage for Chelsea. We know the interest of Liverpool, Arsenal also appreciate the player. So there is a lot of interest around the player.

“Top priority for Liverpool, but again, it’s not only Liverpool.”

Reds are in advanced talks to sign Alexis Mac Allister

After missing out on Jude Bellingham, Liverpool’s intentions became clear – they will sign at least two new midfielders this summer, if not three.

As Romano claimed above, Mount is one of them, while the other looks like it will be Brighton and Argentina star, Alexis Mac Allister.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign the World Cup winner, and Romano claimed that the discussions are at an ‘advanced’ stage. He also revealed that the player has already given his ‘yes’ to a summer move to Anfield.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can seal a deal for Mac Allister very early in June.

