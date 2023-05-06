Thomas Tuchel wants to sign two Chelsea players for Bayern Munich - journalist











Chelsea could end up regretting sacking Thomas Tuchel even more now as the German is eyeing a summer move for two Blues stars – Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel spent a few months away from the game after he lost his job at Stamford Bridge, but Bayern Munich snapped him up in March after sacking Julian Nagelsmann.

The German champions haven’t gotten off to the greatest of starts under Tuchel, but he will only be judged next season. On CaughtOffside, journalist Christian Falk has shed some light on his summer transfer plans which could include Chelsea duo, Kovacic and Mount.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel wants to sign Chelsea duo Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount

Chelsea really are in a mess now, aren’t they?

The Blues have the biggest squad in the country and there are probably 10 players who need to leave the club this summer for them to be able to get back to their best again.

The one player who Chelsea fans don’t want to see leave is Mason Mount. The Englishman is one of their own and is a truly sensational footballer. But, he will enter the final year of his contract this summer, and there’s a chance he could be sold.

Tuchel, who worked with Mount and knows him very well, is apparently interested in signing the 24-year-old and his Blues teammate Mateo Kovacic this summer.

That’s according to Falk, who wrote: “Bayern are also looking for midfield players and I recently wrote about the interest in Mateo Kovacic.

“The availability of Mason Mount is certainly of interest to Tuchel also, as he knows both players well from his time in London.”

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

TBR View:

Both Kovacic and Mount are good enough to play for Bayern Munich under Tuchel, especially the Englishman.

The 24-year-old is a remarkable player. He has all the qualities to become a superstar under the right manager, and who better than Tuchel to help him fulfil his potential.

However, Bayern aren’t the only club interested in Mount – the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are also keen to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Mount this summer, but it would be such a shame if he decided to leave Chelsea now.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

