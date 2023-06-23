Rangers 23/24 Castore Away Kit: Where to buy and money-saving deals

Rangers have just released the Ibrox club’s new Castore away kit for the 2023/24 season. So, where are the places for fans to buy the Gers’ shirt and are there any money-saving deals?

The Premiership giants unveiled Rangers’ new 23/24 away kit from Castore on June 23 in a campaign called ‘The Revolution Continues’. Ibrox chiefs and the Manchester-based brand came together to make a change strip embracing some of Rangers’ past iconic away kits.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24 announcements, rumours and leaks for all clubs

Castore opted to create a minimalist design for Rangers 23/24 away kit with a predominantly white body. It further features thin red and blue lines rising from the base of the shirt. These touches continue on the cuffs of the sleeves and on the collar, too, to tie the design together.

Photo by Roddy Scott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is the fourth away kit to stem from Castore’s contract with Rangers, having entered into an agreement for at least five years in May 2020. But where are the places for fans to now buy the new Rangers 23/24 away kit and are there any money-saving deals for Castore’s jersey?

Where to buy the new Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit

Fans can buy the new Rangers 24/24 Castore away kit from a variety of retailers from launch on June 23. But the price of their change strip and the deals on offer can vary between each retailer. Castore and Rangers have also not released every aspect of the kit for purchase yet.

READ MORE: The top 10 Premier League kits of all time, ranked

Rangers official club store

When buying through the official Rangers club store, adults can buy the standard edition kit for £70. There are both men’s and women’s versions of the shirt available to purchase in an outfield player form. While supporters can also buy a pro edition Rangers away kit for £115.

Kids can also buy the Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit in standard replica form for £55 or the pro edition for £105. While replica 23/24 away shorts cost adults £40 and kids £38. There is also a full infant Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit for sale through the Gers’ website for £55.

Castore and Rangers have not made the Gers’ 23/24 away socks available for sale at launch on June 23. Only the full infant kids kit features the Ibrox giant’s all-white socks from launch.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Castore

Fans who buy Rangers’ 23/24 away kit through Castore can also utilise its number of money-saving deals. The English brand gives free delivery on all orders over £50. While shoppers aged 18+ can also apply for Klarna financing to spread the payment over three instalments.

Additionally, Castore gives students and key workers single-use discount codes upon their successful applications. Only one code is valid per order and shoppers cannot use their discount code for pre-orders placed online. Students and key workers must apply for it.

Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

JD Sports

JD Sports also has a handful of money-saving deals for fans looking to buy Rangers’ 23/24 Castore away kit. It gives students a 20% discount and customers can gain a 10% discount code for their first orders after signing up for the self-professed King of Trainers’ newsletter.

Shoppers with JD Sports also gain free delivery with every order over £70, the same price as the standard-edition adult Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit. Customers can buy now and pay later and also return their items to any JD Sports store for free within 14 days of a purchase.

Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Sports Direct

Sports Direct should also offer a marginal money-saving deal once it makes Rangers’ 23/24 Castore away kit available to buy. The sportswear giant sells the standard replica of Rangers’ 23/24 home kit at £69.99 and the pro version at £114.99 for adults and kids shirts at £54.99.

Adults 23/24 home shorts are also £39.99 and £37.99 for kids. Each items’ price with Sports Direct marks a saving of only £0.01. But Sports Direct also offers its customers aged 18+ the choice of applying for Fraser Plus, which lets them buy now and pay across three months.