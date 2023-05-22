Top 10 Premier League Kits of All Time, Ranked











Kit release season is now underway, so The Boot Room has ranked the all-time top 10 kits of the Premier League era. The division has seen a host of iconic strips since its formation.

Teams have donned legendary strips since the Premier League broke away from the EFL in 1992. But for some sides, they peaked early having released their best shirts so far for the inaugural season. While others have lifted titles whilst wearing their greatest offerings yet.

So, with Premier League clubs releasing their kits for the 2023/24 season, The Boot Room has ranked the top 10 of all time. Some designs went down in history as a piece of genius, while other kits may prove to be more controversial having stood out for their brashness.

10) Liverpool 1992/93

Photo by Mark Leech/Getty Images

Liverpool peaked early with the Reds releasing their best Premier League kit of all time to date for the inaugural 1992/93 season. The Anfield natives are one of the division’s ever-present members. But none of the Merseysiders’ strips has yet bettered their first design.

Adidas designed Liverpool’s best kit of the Premier League era so far after including three white stripes on one shoulder. The stripes were a carryover from the club’s kit used in the 1991/92 season. But Adidas refined the strip by removing its logo from the central stripe.

9) Chelsea 2005/06

Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images

Chelsea secured their maiden Premier League title in 2004/05 under Jose Mourinho, who would guide the Blues to back-to-back championships. Their second triumph also came in their best kit to date as Umbro incorporated the Blues celebrating their 100th anniversary.

The Stamford Bridge natives introduced a new badge for the 2005/06 campaign with gold accents to mark their centenary. Umbro also took it into account with golden edges and in the detailing on the shoulders. Umbro also used a golden badge to tie the design together.

8) Leeds United 2002/03

Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Leeds United were one of the top Premier League sides at the turn of the millennium. Yet whilst the 2002/03 season marked the start of their decline, the Whites took to the pitch wearing one of the top 10 kits in Premier League history with their home strip that term.

Nike nailed the design as it introduced a bold collar to a simplistic white strip with sparse touches of blue. The collar moved the design on to another level. While the blue touches on the sides, the sleeves and the inside of the collar added sparks to a plain white canvas.

7) Arsenal 2003/04

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Arsenal have donned some of the most iconic kits in Premier League history. The Gunners even took inspiration from their 2003/04 away kit when designing their away shirt for the 2013/14 term. But remakes rarely better the original and the 2003/04 kit remains a classic.

Arsene Wenger guiding Arsenal to their historic Invincibles title in 2003/04 is also only one reason why their 2003/04 away kit is one of the top 10 in Premier League history, too. Nike created a piece of perfection with its thick blue collar and blue logos on the field of yellow.

6) West Ham United 1999-2001

Photo Credit: Craig Prentis /Allsport via Getty Images

With the turn of the millennium on the horizon, Fila created what remains one of the top 10 Premier League kits of all time for West Ham United. It embraced the Irons’ iconic club colours of claret-and-blue with thin, white pinstripe lines on either side to create a classic.

Hammers heroes including Paolo Di Canio, Frederic Kanoute, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole and Michael Carrick donned Fila’s fabled offering. They would also take the cult classic into the UEFA Cup and won the Intertoto Cup. Every aspect of the strip merged together perfectly.

5) Arsenal 1992/93

Photo Credit: Gray Mortimore/Allsport via Getty Images

Adidas took full advantage of the start of the Premier League era and gave Arsenal one of their top 10 kits of all time. The Gunners’ home jersey for the 1992/93 season was also an iconic design. But few kits have ever beaten what would be known as the Bruised Banana.

The German athletic apparel brand created a piece of English footballing history with the yellow away kit in 1992/93. With a bold JVC logo across the chest and the classic badges of both Adidas and Arsenal, the Gunners donned a daring yellow-and-black jagged design.

4) Ipswich Town 1992-94

Photo by David Davies/Offside via Getty Images

Umbro created one of the Premier League’s best kits of all time for Ipswich Town to begin the breakaway division. The English sports manufacturer used a slight graduate in blue for the details of the body. It even had the angled sponsors logo of the local company, Fisons.

But what has helped the Tractor Boys’ strip stand the test of time is its use of a drawstring collar. Umbro added a red lace and a thin red and blue lining to a bold white collar. The kit was a throwback of sorts at a time other clubs and kit manufacturers sought edgy designs.

3) Manchester United 1993/94

Photo by Stevie Morton/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Umbro made English footballing history with another of the top 10 Premier League kits of all time in 1993/94. The English brand designed the first all-black kit in English football for Manchester United as their away strip. The FA had previously only let officials wear black.

The Red Devils would commemorate their historic kit by winning a Premier League and FA Cup double under Sir Alex Ferguson. While Umbro’s strip made a mark with yellow details to counter the two-toned black stripes. Umbro also overlaid its logo in the darker stripes.

2) Newcastle United 1995-97

Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Kevin Keegan guided Newcastle United into the Premier League in 1993/94 and cemented their place amongst the best. His Entertainers squad took back-to-back runners-up finishes in 1995/96 and 1996/97. They also went close whilst wearing one of the league’s best kits.

Adidas paid homage to Newcastle’s traditional black-and-white striped jerseys with a host of clean and contrasting bold stripes. It also embraced a ‘grandad’ collar and a written-out Adidas logo. While the German brand added thinner black-and-white stripes to its sleeves.

1) Arsenal 2005/06

Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images

Arsenal bid farewell to Highbury in 2005/06 with the top Premier League kit of all time. In honour of the Gunners’ famous old ground, Nike celebrated their 93 years at the stadium with a maroon shirt. The American brand also embraced golden detailing for their jersey.

Nike designed a clean shirt in honour of the strip Arsenal first used when they moved into Highbury in 1913. The club had adopted redcurrant designs from their foundation in 1886 as Dial Square. Arsenal adopted their now trademark shade of red from the 1919/20 term.

