Rangers New Castore Away Kit 23/24: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy

Rangers have now released their new Castore away kit for the 2023/24 Premiership season. So, here is everything you need to know – including its cost and how to buy the Gers’ shirt.

The Ibrox natives’ new change strip for the 23/24 season is Rangers’ fourth kit designed by the Manchester-based sportswear brand. Castore replaced Hummel as the Glasgow giants’ technical gear supplier in 2020. The Gers split from Hummel early despite a three-year deal.

READ MORE: Premier League kits 23/24 announcements, rumours and leaks for all clubs

Rangers will hope the 23/24 season now sees manager Michael Beale bring back the title to Ibrox with improved results on the road in Castore’s latest away kit. The Gers only won 13 of their 19 games while drawing two away from home in 22/23, compared to 16 of 19 at Ibrox.

Photo by Jan Kruger – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

First look at the new Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit

Rangers unveiled Castore’s design for their 23/24 away kit on June 23. The Gers have named the campaign for the strip as ‘The Revolution Continues’ after embracing some of the club’s previous red, white and blue jerseys for a minimalist white design with red and blue touches.

Castore has embraced white for the body of the shirt with red and blue lines rising from the base. The thin red and blue lines also fade as they approach Rangers’ front-of-shirt sponsor, Unibet. While the lines additionally continue around the cuffs of the sleeves and the collar.

It is the second instalment of Castore’s offerings for Rangers 23/24 season kits. The English brand also released Rangers’ new 23/24 season home kit on June 7. While it also claims the away shirt is designed for optimum breathability and movement and is on sale from launch.

How much does the new Rangers 23/24 away kit cost?

Rangers and Castore have priced a standard version of the Gers’ new 23/24 season away kit at a cost of £70 for adults and a pro version at £115. Kids sizes cost £55 for a standard kit or £105 for the pro shirt. Fans can also pick up the full infant away kit for £55 through the Gers.

Rangers also offer Castore’s shorts on their own at a cost of £40 for adults and £38 for kids. There are no pro edition shorts or socks currently for sale directly through the Gers’ store.

Who is the sponsor of the new Rangers 23/24 away kit?

Rangers’ new 23/24 Castore away kit also features their front-of-shirt sponsor, Unibet. The Kindred Group renewed its contract with the Glasgow giants earlier in the year and moved from displaying its casino operator, 32Red, to its sportsbook brand, Unibet, on their jerseys.

The Kindred Group now uses its 32Red brand to sponsor Rangers’ training kits, with Unibet taking over the front-of-shirt sponsorship for Castore’s offerings as of the 23/24 campaign.

How long is left on Castore’s contract to supply Rangers’ kits?

Castore is the supplier of the new Rangers 23/24 away kit as part of a multi-year contract to design the Gers’ shirts. The Ibrox side entered into a minimum five-year deal with the brand to replace Hummel during 2020. So, Castore’s contract with Rangers runs to at least 2025.

Rangers and Castore have remained tight-lipped on the exact length of the contract signed in May 2020. While SportCal, via The Scottish Sun, reported then that it is worth £4m a year.

How to buy the new 23/24 Rangers away kit by Castore

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Rangers away kit by Castore can do so through the Gers’ official website. The Premiership club have made their latest jersey available to buy from its launch on June 23. So, here is how to buy the new Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit online:

Click this link to get to the official Rangers club store.

Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Rangers 23/24 Castore away kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.