Top 10 Rangers Kits of All Time, Ranked

To celebrate the release of the Gers’ new 2023/24 home kit, let’s take a look at the top 10 Rangers kits of all time.

Rangers’ new home kit is a thing of beauty. The new strip was released on the 7th of June 2023, with Todd Cantwell modelling the side’s new gear.

The kit, although fantastic, does come at a price with it looking to be around the £70 mark at most independent retailers. The away and third kits should be released in due time.

But, for now, let’s look at the top 10 Rangers jerseys of all time.

10: 2020-2021 Home Kit

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers’ kit for their historic 55th league title featured a clean and classic design. The jersey was mainly royal blue with subtle white trim, combined with white shorts and royal blue socks.

9: 2011-2012 Away Kit

Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

A very different away strip was fancied back in 2011. Umbro designed a red away Jersey with the two predominant Rangers colours of blue and white in the form of a stripe across the chest.

8: 2010-2011 Home Kit

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sometimes simplicity is key and that’s why we love the 2010/11 home kit. The buttoned collar is stylish and very reminiscent of Umbro at the time.

7: 1997-1999 Home Kit

11 Aug 1998: Andrei Kanchelskis of Rangers celebrates during the UEFA Cup qualifying match against Paok Salonika at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Rangers won the match 2-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Clive Brunskill/Allsport

Another with a fabulous collar. The kit between 1997 and 1999 is a staple in many Rangers fans’ retro kitted wardrobes.

6: 2002-2003 Home Kit

10 Mar 2002: Arthur Numan of Rangers celebrates with team mate Peter Lovenkrands after his equalising goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Glasgow Rangers and Celtic played at Ibrox in Glasgow, Scotland. Mandatory Credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Glaswegian side decided to go rogue back in 2002 for the home strip. They added a red tinge underneath the sleeves of the shirt and, weirdly enough, it worked very nicely. It’s looked back as a very found, unique home jersey.

5: 2021-2022 Europa League Final Kit

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Despite the result, one thing that’s undeniable is the shirt Rangers wore for the Europa League final back in 2022 was a thing of beauty. Castore did a really good job with this one and the TeamTalk sponsor in our opinion was extremely underrated.

4: 1996-1997 Home Kit

left

This shirt is chaotic but in the best possible way. Adidas are known for their flamboyance when it comes to designing jerseys and the 1996/97 strip is no different.

3: 1992-1993 Home Kit

Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images

Similar to the last, but in a much cleaner design was the 92/93 home kit. Expertly modelled by Ally McCoist as he dispatched just one of his many Rangers goals.

2: 1994-1996 Home Kit

10 JUL 1995: PAUL GASCOIGNE POSES IN THE SHIRT OF HIS NEW CLUB GLASGOW RANGERS AFTER SIGNING FOR THE SCOTTISH SIDE FROM LAZIO OF ITALY. Mandatory Credit: David Rogers/ALLSPORT

We’ll let Gazza do the talking for this one. Simply a sensational kit.

1: 1982-83 Home Kit

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images

Number one has to be the iconic pinstripe jersey. This is regarded as arguably the most famous Rangers kit out there. It simply had to be our number one.

