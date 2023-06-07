Top 10 Rangers Kits of All Time, Ranked
To celebrate the release of the Gers’ new 2023/24 home kit, let’s take a look at the top 10 Rangers kits of all time.
Rangers’ new home kit is a thing of beauty. The new strip was released on the 7th of June 2023, with Todd Cantwell modelling the side’s new gear.
The kit, although fantastic, does come at a price with it looking to be around the £70 mark at most independent retailers. The away and third kits should be released in due time.
But, for now, let’s look at the top 10 Rangers jerseys of all time.
10: 2020-2021 Home Kit
Rangers’ kit for their historic 55th league title featured a clean and classic design. The jersey was mainly royal blue with subtle white trim, combined with white shorts and royal blue socks.
9: 2011-2012 Away Kit
A very different away strip was fancied back in 2011. Umbro designed a red away Jersey with the two predominant Rangers colours of blue and white in the form of a stripe across the chest.
8: 2010-2011 Home Kit
Sometimes simplicity is key and that’s why we love the 2010/11 home kit. The buttoned collar is stylish and very reminiscent of Umbro at the time.
7: 1997-1999 Home Kit
Another with a fabulous collar. The kit between 1997 and 1999 is a staple in many Rangers fans’ retro kitted wardrobes.
6: 2002-2003 Home Kit
The Glaswegian side decided to go rogue back in 2002 for the home strip. They added a red tinge underneath the sleeves of the shirt and, weirdly enough, it worked very nicely. It’s looked back as a very found, unique home jersey.
5: 2021-2022 Europa League Final Kit
Despite the result, one thing that’s undeniable is the shirt Rangers wore for the Europa League final back in 2022 was a thing of beauty. Castore did a really good job with this one and the TeamTalk sponsor in our opinion was extremely underrated.
4: 1996-1997 Home Kit
This shirt is chaotic but in the best possible way. Adidas are known for their flamboyance when it comes to designing jerseys and the 1996/97 strip is no different.
3: 1992-1993 Home Kit
Similar to the last, but in a much cleaner design was the 92/93 home kit. Expertly modelled by Ally McCoist as he dispatched just one of his many Rangers goals.
2: 1994-1996 Home Kit
We’ll let Gazza do the talking for this one. Simply a sensational kit.
1: 1982-83 Home Kit
Number one has to be the iconic pinstripe jersey. This is regarded as arguably the most famous Rangers kit out there. It simply had to be our number one.