Premier League kits 23/24: Announcements, rumours and leaks for every club











Here are the latest announcements, rumours and leaks for all the Premier League kits in the 2023/23 season.

Another Premier League season is upon us, which means one thing – all new kits for every single side.

Fans across the UK are itching to see what new jerseys their sides will be sporting when the new campaign kicks off, so that’s why we’ve comprised a list of all the rumours and leaks for the kits of each side in England’s top-flight.

So, with this – here is everything you need to know about the Premier League club’s home, away and third kits for the 2023/24 season.

Premier League 2023/24 Kits: Everything You Need To Know

Arsenal new kit 23/24 season

Photo Illustration by Vincenzo Izzo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Arsenal kits will be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Arsenal Home Kit

The Gunner’s new home kit appears to have been leaked, with the classic red and white colours, but a differentiation in logos with them presumed to be gold.

Arsenal Away Kit

The away kit has also been leaked. It’s safe to say it’s received ‘mixed’ reactions. A stark contrast to their usual away strip.

Arsenal Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Arsenal third shirt.

Aston Villa new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Aston Villa’s kits are set to be made by Castore for the 2023/24 season.

Aston Villa Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Aston Villa home shirt.

Aston Villa Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Aston Villa away shirt.

Aston Villa Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Aston Villa third shirt.

Bournemouth new kit 23/24 season

Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bournemouth‘s kits are set to be made by Umbro for the 2023/24 season.

Bournemouth Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Bournemouth home shirt.

Bournemouth Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Bournemouth away shirt.

Bournemouth Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Bournemouth third shirt.

Brentford new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Juan Gasperini/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brentford‘s kits are set to be made by Umbro for the 2023/24 season.

Brentford Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Brentford home shirt.

Brentford Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Brentford away shirt.

Brentford Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Brentford third shirt.

Brighton & Hove Albion new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Stephen Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton‘s kits are set to be made by Nike for the 2023/24 season.

Brighton Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Brighton home shirt.

Brighton Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Brighton away shirt.

Brighton Third Kit

The Seagulls appear to follow a trend of having their previous years away shirt as their third kit for the following season. If this is once again the case, we’ll see this bright orange number as their alternate jersey for 2023/24.

Burnley new kit 23/24 season

Photo by ALEX PANTLING/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Burnley‘s kits are up in the air for the 2023/24 season as their deal with Umbro is set to come to an end. The Clarets do have a partnership at the moment with Classic Football Shirts, which initially was for one season – so it will be interesting to see if they continue with this sponsor.

Burnley Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Burnley home shirt.

Burnley Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Burnley away shirt.

Burnley Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Burnley third shirt.

Chelsea new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Chelsea‘s kits are set to be made by Nike for the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Chelsea home shirt.

Chelsea Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Chelsea away shirt.

Chelsea Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Chelsea third shirt.

Crystal Palace new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Crystal Palace‘s kits are set to be made by Macron for the 2023/24 season.

Crystal Palace Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Crystal Palace home shirt.

Crystal Palace Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Crystal Palace away shirt.

Crystal Palace Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Crystal Palace third shirt.

Everton new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton‘s kits are set to be made by Hummel for the 2023/24 season.

Everton Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Everton home shirt.

Everton Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Everton away shirt.

Everton Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Crystal Palace third shirt.

Fulham new kit 23/24 season

Photo by John Walton – Pool/Getty Images

Fulham‘s kits are set to be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Fulham Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Fulham home shirt.

Fulham Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Fulham away shirt.

Fulham Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Fulham third shirt.

Leeds United new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus

Leeds United’s kits are set to be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Leeds Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leeds United home shirt.

Leeds Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leeds United away shirt.

Leeds Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leeds United third shirt.

Leicester City new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester City‘s kits are set to be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Leicester Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leicester City home shirt.

Leicester Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leicester City away shirt.

Leicester Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Leicester City third shirt.

Liverpool new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Liverpool‘s kits are being made by Nike for the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool Home Kit

Liverpool’s home kit is officially the first Premier League jersey to be revealed for the 2023/24 season.

Simplicity seems to be the key for Liverpool for the new campaign. The sleek, assured design will be what Virgil van Dijk and co will be sporting.

The shirt is available to pre-order now on the club’s website.

Liverpool Away Kit

Leaked images of Liverpool’s away kit have also surfaced, showcasing a dubious choice of kit. Inspired by their 1995-96 strip, this would be an interesting choice for an away strip to say at the least.

Liverpool Third Kit

Although unconfirmed, it also appears that Liverpool’s third kit has been leaked. It will be purple, with the last time this colour was used back when Luis Suarez was balling out for the Reds.

Manchester City new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester City‘s kits are set to be made by Puma for the 2023/24 season.

Man City Home Kit

The Cityzens opted for a darker tinge of home jersey for the 22/23 season, but will most likely return to a classic sky blue and white for the next campaign.

Man City Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Manchester City away shirt.

Man City Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Manchester City third shirt.

Manchester United new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Kristian Skeie – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Man United‘s kits are set to be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Man Utd Home Kit

The Red Devils appear to have a full red strip as always for their home jersey, with neat collar detailing accompanied still by the TeamViewer logo.

Man Utd Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Manchester United away shirt.

Man Utd Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Manchester United third shirt.

Newcastle United new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s kits are up in the air for the 2023/24 season as their deal with Castore is set to come to an end.

Newcastle Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Newcastle United home shirt.

Newcastle Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Newcastle United away shirt.

Newcastle Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Newcastle United third shirt.

Nottingham Forest new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest‘s kits are set to be made by Nike for the 2023/24 season, switching from their current manufacturer – Macron (Via The Athletic)

Nottingham Forest Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Nottingham Forest home shirt.

Nottingham Forest Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Nottingham Forest away shirt.

Nottingham Forest Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Nottingham Forest third shirt.

Sheffield United new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sheffield United‘s kits are set to be made by Errea for the 2023/24 season.

Sheffield United Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Sheffield United home shirt.

Sheffield United Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Sheffield United away shirt.

Sheffield United Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Sheffield United third shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur‘s kits are set to be made by Nike for the 2023/24 season.

Tottenham Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Tottenham home shirt.

Tottenham Away Kit

The Spurs away kit has been leaked which features a collar and is in a dark grey tone.

Tottenham Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Tottenham third shirt.

West Ham United new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

West Ham United‘s kits are set to be made by Umbro for the 2023/24 season.

West Ham Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the West Ham home shirt.

West Ham Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the West Ham away shirt.

West Ham Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the West Ham third shirt.

Wolverhampton Wanderers new kit 23/24 season

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ kits are set to be made by Adidas for the 2023/24 season.

Wolves Home Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Wolves home shirt.

Wolves Away Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Wolves away shirt.

Wolves Third Kit

So far there have been no rumours regarding the Wolves third shirt.

This page will be regularly updated for all teams when more information becomes available, so keep checking back regularly. Which of the new Premier League kits do you like the most?

Show all