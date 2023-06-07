How long is left on Rangers Castore contract as fans hail 'absolute beauty' of a new home kit











The Gers have just released their new home kit and fans are delighted with the new look. This begs the question – how long is left on Rangers’ Castore contract?

The Rangers new home kit is a gorgeous strip that will be showcased at Ibrox at the beginning of the next campaign.

The kit has now been released at various independent retailers. It appears that lots of fans will be rocking it given the positive reviews it’s received.

This begs the question – how long is left on Rangers and Castore’s contracts?

Rangers fans hail ‘absolute beauty’ of a kit

Fans took to social media to give their thoughts on the Scottish club’s new jersey in the 2023/24 season.

Fans are absolutely buzzing with the new strip. A majority thumbs up from fans will be music to Castore’s ears as they deliver another top-notch kit for the Gers.

Described as an ‘absolute beauty’ fans will be mega hopeful that this kit will be the one to guide them to Scottish Premiership victory, reclaiming the title off bitter rivals Celtic.

The shirt does come at a pretty penny though, but luckily we’ve comprised a list of the best deals you can get your hands on.

The shirt is available to buy now on the club’s website. The away and third kits should be released at a later date.

How long is left on Rangers’ contract with Castore?

According to the Daily Record, the sportswear brand agreed to a minimum five-year deal back, which will see them making the kits until at least 2025.

Then the club are free to explore other options in terms of a manufacturer or can choose to renew their deal with Castore.

What do you think of the new Rangers home kit for the 23/24 season?

