Pundit suggests Tottenham player’s head will turn after interest from European giants

Tottenham Hotspur have been warned that Harry Kane’s head will be turned by interest from Real Madrid.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker was discussing the centre-forward’s future.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are already eyeing up moves for Harry Kane this summer.

Tottenham have allowed their all-time top goalscorer’s contract to run down, with just 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Kane was once again the standout player for Spurs this season, scoring 30 league goals in a struggling team.

It’s worrying to think about where Tottenham might have finished this season without him.

Reo-Coker has suggested that Spurs might have to start thinking about a future without the centre-forward.

He believes that once Real Madrid come calling, Kane’s head might be turned leaving Tottenham with little option but to sell him.

Daniel Levy is expected to demand an astronomical fee for the 29-year-old.

However, if he doesn’t sign a new deal, he’ll lose Kane for nothing next summer.

Tottenham warned Kane’s head could be turned

Asked about Kane’s future, Reo-Coker said: “Let’s remember this, when you talk about Real Madrid, you might think they’re behind.

“But when Real Madrid say they’re interested in a player, all player’s heads go ‘What?’.

“Their commitment to their contract or whatever club they’re at, forget it, it’s Real Madrid.

“Depending on which one they go for [Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen], Kane is probably the more recognised in the sense of being consistent season in, season out.

“He is a natural goal scorer, but the difference is when you go to play for Real Madrid, there’s an element of style of goals and skill that comes into it and style that the Spanish audience want to see.

“I think he’ll be great there, I think it’s the perfect match and I think Tottenham would rather sell Harry Kane to Real Madrid than to one of their rivals in the Premier League in the likes of Manchester United or anyone else.”

The first thing potential new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will want to do when he arrives is see where Kane’s head is at.

He’s reportedly desperate to keep hold of his star player which is no surprise given his importance on and off the pitch.

Despite Kane not signing a new contract, there’s no indication he’s unhappy at the club.

Daniel Levy may think his best bet is to keep hold of him this summer and then try and convince him during the course of the campaign to put pen to paper.

