Fabrizio Romano makes Harry Kane to Manchester United claim











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared what he knows.

Spurs are in a really difficult situation right now. They neither have a manager nor a sporting director in place, and that is surely going to impact their transfers – both incomings and outgoings.

The biggest dilemma for Daniel Levy and Tottenham now is regarding the future of Kane, who will enter the final year of his contract next month. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Manchester United think of him.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano makes Harry Kane to Manchester United claim

Tottenham fans have had to endure a miserable season, but things could get even worse in the coming weeks if their best player decides to leave the club.

Harry Kane scored 30 goals for Spurs in the Premier League, which is an outrageous return. If he can do that in a struggling side, imagine what he can achieve with much better players around him.

Manchester United, who look rejuvenated under Erik ten Hag, are one club that want to sign Kane this summer, and the Red Devils boss apparently thinks the Englishman is absolutely ‘perfect’ for his team.

Romano said: “I would say that they are two players (Mason Mount and Kane) that they really appreciate at Manchester United.

“For sure, Harry Kane is considered the perfect striker for their idea of football who Erik ten Hag wants, and so they consider him as the perfect player for their idea.”

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

TBR View:

Manchester United want to sign a new striker this summer, and who better to go after than Kane?!

The Englishman, branded as an ‘underrated’ player by Jose Enrique, will have less than a year left on his contract next month, and Erik ten Hag can offer him what Spurs cannot next season – European football.

Kane’s chances of winning silverware will be considerably higher at Manchester United than they would be at Tottenham as well, which makes this move all the more appealing.

It will be interesting to see what Kane will do if United will make an official approach in the coming weeks.

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Show all