Report: Daniel Levy expected to demand up to £200m for 'incredible' Tottenham player this summer











Daniel Levy is expected to demand up to £200 million for Harry Kane this summer as Real Madrid target the striker in the transfer window.

That is according to a report from The Independent, following the news that Karim Benzema will leave the Bernabeu after an incredible spell with Los Blancos.

The Independent reports that Real now have their eye on Harry Kane. In fact, the report suggests that Carlo Ancelotti and the club hierarchy believe that Kane does not represent a downgrade on the Frenchman.

Tottenham expected to demand up to £100 million for Kane amid Real Madrid interest

Of course, Daniel Levy faces a really tough decision on Kane this summer – if the striker is not prepared to sign a new contract.

They could sell him this summer for a fee. Or they could hold their nerve in the hope that he could be persuaded to sign a new contract – and risk losing him for nothing in 12 months.

Obviously, there are not too many clubs who have a realistic chance of signing Kane. But Real Madrid are certainly one. So the news that Benzema is leaving will seem significant to Tottenham fans.

Levy would rather sell Kane abroad than to a Premier League rival. However, that does not mean that he is going to make it easy for Kane to go. The Independent reports that he is expected to demand as much as £200 million.

It is hard to imagine that Kane will be going anywhere this summer if Levy is not open to a huge compromise. The 29-year-old is one of the world’s very best strikers. And he has just had an ‘incredible‘ season.

But he has one year on his contract. It is going to be a monumental statement if anyone goes near that asking price for Kane.

And it will be interesting to see how Kane reacts if Tottenham are indeed determined to hold out for up to £200 million.