After Harry Kane, Real Madrid want to sign another Tottenham player - journalist











Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane isn’t the only Spurs player on Real Madrid’s radar, Carlo Ancelotti is apparently keeping an eye on Richarlison too.

The summer transfer window opens in less than two weeks now, and there will be a lot of movement. Kane may well be the biggest name in the Premier League to be on the move, and a number of top clubs would love to sign him.

However, journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon has revealed on YouTube that Richarlison could follow the Tottenham striker to Real Madrid if Ancelotti gets his wish.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Real Madrid want to sign Harry Kane and Richarlison from Tottenham

Rumours about Harry Kane leaving Tottenham are not surprising at all considering that he will enter the final year of his contract next month. The fact that he is among the best strikers in the world makes Real Madrid‘s interest obvious.

However, you may wonder what the Galacticos see in Richarlison, who was described by Gabby Agbonlahor yesterday as ‘one of the worst signings in Premier League history’.

Well, Carlo Ancelotti knows the Brazilian very well having worked with him at Everton a couple of years ago, and De Mon believes the Italian would love a reunion at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kane and the ‘fantastic‘ Richarlison are both apparently viewed by Ancelotti as replacements for Karim Benzema, who looks set to leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks.

De Mon said: “Ancelotti’s preferences in case Benzema leaves, well, I’m told they are Richarlison and Harry Kane.

Photo by Jon Super – Pool/Getty Images

“This is information, not my opinion, at least as far as Richarlison is concerned. In the case of Richarlison, one of the advantages he sees is that he is 26 years old and is a player he knows well because he was with him at Everton, where he performed quite well.

“He averaged I think 12-13 goals in the Premier League in the seasons he was at Everton. Not all of them were with Ancelotti on the bench logically and he is a player that he knows well, and I imagine he knows what he can give and therefore he feels comfortable.

“Another of the advantages that Ancelotti would see when it comes to being an option that the club could consider is that the price of Richarlison would be €40-45m, no more. This season he has been a regular substitute at Tottenham and is a player who would have a lower market value if he were to leave.

“We must remember that he was the starting striker for Brazil in the last World Cup but this season he has done has been very poor in terms of numbers. One goal in the Premier League and two goals in the Champions League. Extremely low figures.

“I think that would complicate his candidacy when it comes to deciding which striker Real Madrid will sign. I think it would complicate it a lot, but he is a player that Ancelotti likes a lot and if the club asks Ancelotti, he will surely find this name.”

View Instagram Post

TBR View:

Imagine going from being branded as ‘one of the worst signings in Premier League history’ to securing a move to Real Madrid in a matter of a few weeks.

That would be some story, wouldn’t it?

However, we just can’t see this happening this summer as there’s little chance that Florentino Perez will agree to spend big money on a player who managed just one league goal all season.

Unless Daniel Levy decides to let Richarlison leave for a very small fee to cut his losses, we expect the Brazilian to stay at Tottenham beyond the end of this summer transfer window.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

