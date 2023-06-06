Ange Postecoglou desperate to keep ‘incredible’ Tottenham player this summer











Ange Postecoglou will reportedly be desperate to keep hold of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

That’s according to The Sun, which claims that Kane is being lined up as Karim Benzema’s replacement at Real Madrid.

Postecoglou is expected to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason this week, ending Spurs’ search for a new permanent manager.

The 57-year-old will be faced with a crucial summer transfer window during the early stages of his stint at Tottenham, with the squad in desperate need of a clear-out.

He will also face the task of convincing his star player Harry Kane to stay at the club beyond the summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Englishman is heading into the final year of his contract at Spurs and is attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Madrid.

But it seems that Postecoglou is keen to keep hold of Kane beyond the summer at least.

Postecoglou desperate to keep Kane

The Sun claims that while Kane is attracting interest from Madrid, Postecoglou will be desperate to keep hold of the striker for at least one season.

Of course, Kane will have the option of running his contract down and leaving Tottenham for free next summer.

It’s widely expected that it would take a huge offer for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell Kane to a Premier League rival.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Levy would be tempted to allow Kane to move abroad.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The ‘incredible‘ forward is closing in on Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record though, which may lessen his desire to leave England.

It’s no surprise that Postecoglou wants to keep hold of Kane as he’s been Tottenham’s standout player for many years now.

He netted an impressive total of 30 goals in the Premier League this season in a struggling Spurs side.

