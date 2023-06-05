Ange Postecoglou now likely to hold talks with ‘brilliant’ Tottenham player if he gets the job











Ange Postecoglou is now likely to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane should he land the job this week.

Tottenham seem to have finally found their man to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason as they close in on appointing the Celtic boss.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager since Antonio Conte’s sudden departure back in March and journalist Adam Miller claims Postecoglou could be announced before the end of the week.

Of course, if the Australian boss is appointed as expected, he’ll have some sizeable issues to address during his first few weeks in North London.

Tottenham’s star player Harry Kane is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

And The Evening Standard reports that one of Postecoglou’s first priorities is likely to be to hold talks with the 29-year-old over his future.

Postecoglou to hold talks with Kane

The outlet claims that Spurs want Postecoglou to start work ‘immediately’ ahead of a crucial summer transfer window.

His priority is likely to be to hold talks with Kane, who has emerged as a target for Madrid to replace Karim Benzema.

Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

If Postecoglou is named as Tottenham’s next manager, he will hardly be walking into an ideal situation after a disappointing campaign.

Kane’s future looks set to dominate the headlines throughout the summer and the 57-year-old will undoubtedly be keen to find a resolution sooner rather than later.

Postecoglou has proven to be a popular man with his players during his managerial career so far, but it remains to be seen whether or not he can play an important role in keeping the ‘brilliant‘ forward at the club.

Nevertheless, the Celtic boss will undoubtedly be aware of the uncertainty surrounding Kane’s future and he’s often thrived after talking into difficult circumstances throughout his career.

Show all