Pundit believes £17m Arsenal target could play for any team in the world

Pundit Alexi Lalas has said that Arsenal target Yunus Musah is good enough to play for any team in the world.

Lalas was speaking on the State of the Union Podcast about the future of several American stars.

Arsenal have a growing connection with the USA national team right now.

Matt Turner is currently captaining the side at the CONCACAF Gold Cup right now.

Forward Folarin Balogun also recently decided to represent the USA ahead of the country hosting the World Cup in 2026.

Photo by Candice Ward/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

However, his future at Arsenal is in doubt as he wants first-team football following a successful loan spell in France.

Although one American could on his way out at Arsenal, another could be heading for The Emirates.

Midfielder Yunus Musah has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

The £17m-rated 20-year-old was once on the Gunners’ books as a youngster before joining Valencia.

Lalas has been raving about Musah who could be returning to Arsenal as Valencia could cash in very soon.

He thinks the youngster would be a fantastic signing for any club in the world.

Lalas praises Arsenal target Musah

Talking about the 20-year-old’s future, Lalas said: “I mean, even taking my red, white and blue glasses off, I think any team in the world would be happy and should go out of their way to bring in a player like Yunus Musah.

“I think he’s that good. He’s also young, so just purely from a financial perspective I think he’s only going to get better and therefore that much more valuable.

“So, whatever his price tag is here and a lot of its speculation, but if you extrapolate it out, I think he’s only going to become more valuable as he gets older and more experienced.”

Arsenal already look set to spend a huge amount of money this summer.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

They’ve made a third bid for Declan Rice that could end up costing £105m.

Kai Havertz appears to be on his way to The Emirates as well, as does Ajax defender Jurrien Timber.

Despite the praise from Lalas, Arsenal might struggle to sign Musah this summer even if he’s available for a decent fee.

He would offer the Gunners another option in midfield and could play in either of the two deeper roles.

However, it appears Arsenal have other priorities in this transfer window.