Arsenal have informed the representatives of Folarin Balogun to find the striker a new club this summer, with a number of Premier League sides eyeing a move for the youngster.

That is according to a report from 90min, which suggests that the 21-year-old has rejected another contract offer from the Gunners following the end of his loan spell with Reims.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

There has been a question mark over the future of Folarin Balogun for some time. Unfortunately, he is knocking on the door at the Emirates at a time when Arsenal are back amongst the elite in the Premier League.

Arsenal tell Balogun to find new club

90min reports that Arsenal had potentially hoped to loan Balogun out again next year. But he has no desire to leave again temporarily. And having rejected a new deal, Arsenal have now told his representatives to try and find Balogun a new club.

Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

According to 90min, there has been contact from several Premier League sides, including Everton, West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Arsenal want a fee in excess of £30 million for the USMNT international. So it remains to be seen whether any of his admirers are willing to pay that sort of amount for the youngster.

It could be a really good piece of business for Arsenal. Yes, Balogun has been prolific in France. But Alexandre Lacazette was also amongst the top goalscorers in Ligue 1. And he hardly set the world alight in the Premier League.

His loan spell with Middlesbrough also proved to be underwhelming. And he has only featured twice in the Premier League in his career.

He is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent. But given how hard it is going to be to keep him happy at Arsenal, it may be a lot more beneficial to cash in this summer while his stock is so high.