Fabrizio Romano claims club now ready to sell ‘spectacular’ Arsenal target for just £17m

Fabrizio Romano reports that Valencia are ready to sell Yunus Musah for just £17 million this summer, after claims Arsenal want to re-sign him.

Arsenal are currently battling it out with Manchester City for the signing of Declan Rice as Mikel Arteta bids to strengthen his options in midfield.

90 Min reported on Saturday that the Gunners are also in talks with Southampton to sign Romeo Lavia.

Of course, Arsenal look set to re-shape their midfield over the coming weeks as Granit Xhaka and Jorginho have been linked with moves away from the club.

Yunus Musah has attracted interest from his former club after leaving the Hale End Academy set-up back in 2019.

Photo by John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano suggested earlier this month that the Gunners could be keen on re-signing the USMNT international.

Now, it seems that Valencia are ready to sell the midfielder on the cheap this summer.

Valencia ready to sell Musah

Romano took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and shared an update on Musah’s future.

The transfer insider claims a fee worth around £17.1 million could be enough to sign him this summer, with Valencia ready to sell him.

Musah has starred for Valencia since leaving Arsenal and put in some impressive displays at the World Cup last year.

The 20-year-old has been labelled a ‘spectacular’ talent and seems set to be on the move this summer.

Photo by Roy K. Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal seem to have other priorities at this moment in time as they bid to snap up Rice ahead of City.

But with Musah seemingly available for just £17 million, he could well come into Arsenal’s thinking.