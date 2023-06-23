‘Green light from the player’: Fabrizio Romano has some big Jurrien Timber news

Arsenal will make another push to sign Ajax defender Jurrrien Timber after being encouraged from the player’s side of things.

Timber is another player on Mikel Arteta’s hitlist as he looks to add to his squad before the Gunners go away for pre-season touring.

As we know, Declan Rice remains a key target for Arteta and Arsenal. But other players are wanted, with Timber among the names being mentioned in recent weeks.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will put in another bid for Timber in the coming days.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Arsenal to make second Jurrien Timber bid

Taking to Twitter just now, Romano has confirmed the news all Arsenal fans will have been wanting to see.

The transfer guru has confirmed that the Gunners will now push to sign Timber after being given the ‘green light’ from the defender to make their move.

Arsenal are desperately trying to add to their squad in order to challenge Manchester City again next term.

Kai Havertz is expected to sign, while there remains confidence a deal for Rice will be done eventually. Of course, Man City are circling on that front.

The right sort of signings

You have to admire Arsenal here. All the players they are going for are the perfect age but at the same time, are already good enough to step up into proceedings right now.

Timber is another who fits the ideal profile of player the Gunners are seeking. He has had a great upbringing with Ajax, is already a Dutch international, and has a huge ceiling.

Clearly, he fancies the move as well which is just as important for the Gunners right now.

Top players are a must this window and Timber certainly fits things.