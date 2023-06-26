‘It’s a done deal’: Sky Sports journalist shares brand new Kai Havertz update

Arsenal have signed German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea on a long-term contract until 2028, according to reports.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has taken to his Twitter account this afternoon to confirm the news that most Arsenal fans have been waiting for.

Confirming the deal, Plettenberg has said that the transfer is now a done deal and that Havertz will pen a contract for five years. The fee will be around £70m with certain bonus payments included.

Arsenal have been in discussions with Chelsea over Havertz over the past few weeks and it seems things have moved on quite quickly to get to this point.

Havertz is seen as a player Chelsea can bring in a big sum of money for to help balance the books.

Arsenal, meanwhile, see him fitting the ideal profile of players they want to sign. Mikel Arteta is thought to have been key in the deal, and sees the German as potentially replacing Granit Xhaka on the left of midfield.

The Gunners are now expected to pursue Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber before jetting off the USA in a few weeks.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Serious business

A lot of eyes were on Arsenal heading into this summer and it seems the Gunners are not messing about.

Signing someone like Kai Havertz is a massive piece of business by the club. Not only are they getting a player ready made for the Premier League, it shows they can nab them from rival clubs too.

Havertz should do brilliantly with Arsenal. He has a high ceiling and can play multiple positions.

The Gunners will want to see the version of Havertz that helped Chelsea win the Champions League. And if they do see that version, it will prove a brilliant signing by Edu and co.