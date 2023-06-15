Newcastle United are currently unlikely to meet Leicester City star James Maddison’s asking price at the start of the transfer window.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared more information on the 26-year-old’s future.

It appears as though Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are the frontrunners to sign James Maddison this summer.

The England international was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign at the King Power Stadium.

His ten goals and nine assists represent a very impressive return for a team who ultimately couldn’t stay in the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, Leicester have placed a £60m price tag on the 26-year-old this summer.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With many of the club’s players out of contract or leaving, they need plenty of cash to rebuild a squad capable of promotion.

However, Newcastle look unlikely to pay full price for Maddison at the start of the window.

Instead, they’ll be hoping his valuation falls as the summer progresses.

Newcastle not willing to pay full price for Maddison

The report from the Daily Mail states that Maddison is still a key target for Newcastle.

However, his £60m asking price is out of reach for the club, with their transfer kitty reportedly sitting at £75m due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The ‘exceptional’ playmaker would fit nicely into Newcastle’s squad due to his passing and dribbling attributes.

With Nicolo Barella strongly linked with a move to St. James’ Park, they might already be planning for potentially missing out on Maddison.

Tottenham are becoming more confident that they can sign Maddison this summer.

The question for Maddison is whether he’s happy to join a team with the potential to play Champions League football instead of signing for a club already in the competition.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

European competition will be a big factor in Newcastle attracting players this season.

Maddison will be no exception and he might hope his asking price falls so Newcastle can submit a bid.

Whether Tottenham will let the transfer saga run long enough for that to happen is another matter.

However, Daniel Levy has never been someone to act quickly in the transfer market.

Hope is not lost for Newcastle in their pursuit of Maddison and being patient may not be the worst idea in this scenario.