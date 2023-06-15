There’s a very realistic possibility that James Maddison ends up signing for Tottenham this summer.

That is what Ben Jacobs has stated when speaking on Last Word on Spurs about the north London club’s transfer plans.

Tottenham need to add some creativity to their midfield after appointing the ultra-attacking Ange Postecoglou, and according to Jacobs, the £55m Leicester City star could well be the man for Tottenham.

Jacobs did note that Newcastle are currently the slight favourites for the player’s signature, but there is a real chance that he could end up at Tottenham as he would like a move to London.

Maddison to Spurs could happen

Jacobs shared what he knows about the England international.

“There’s a very realistic possibility that Tottenham get Maddison. Newcastle are slight favourites at this point because Maddison is intent on playing Champions League football, but on a personal note, Maddison relishes the chance to move to London,” Jacobs said.

What the doctor ordered

James Maddison could be just what the doctor ordered at Tottenham.

Spurs have been lacking creativity in the midfield for way too long now, and Maddison could immediately solve a number of the club’s problems if he did come in.

Of course, a £55m pricetag and competition from Newcastle doesn’t make this deal an easy one to get done, but with the pull of living in London, high wages and Spurs’ history of being top-four contenders, Tottenham could well convince Maddison to come to north London.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as we head into the summer transfer window.