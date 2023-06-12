Newcastle United are expected to make a move for James Maddison this week as the Magpies look to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the Leicester City star’s signature.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that Leicester are looking for a fee closer to £60 million given the levels of interest in the 26-year-old.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, James Maddison appears to be one of the main players in the early stages of the summer transfer window. He scored 10 goals and contributed nine assists this past season, but was unable to help Leicester stay in the top-flight.

Newcastle expected to make Maddison bid this week

Newcastle and Tottenham appear to be the top two in the race to sign Maddison. And it seems that the Magpies are planning to step up their pursuit in the coming days.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Newcastle are expected to make a bid for Maddison this week. But with Leicester hoping for a fee near £60 million, the Magpies are also considering other potential options.

It seems impossible to imagine Maddison playing in the Championship next year. So surely, it is a matter of time before someone agrees a fee with Leicester.

But paying £60 million seems very steep when he will potentially be available for nothing next year. And Newcastle have shown over the last year or so that they act very smartly in the market.

The risk for Eddie Howe’s side is that Maddison could end up moving elsewhere. It is a massively important summer for Tottenham. So they need to make a statement or two in the market.

And signing the ‘exceptional‘ Maddison would certainly be that. So it will be very interesting to see how the next few days play out.