It’s long been reported that James Maddison is a target for Newcastle United.

The Magpies bid for the Leicester City midfielder twice last summer, and after the Foxes’ relegation, there have been reports that the Tyneside club could go in for him again.

Maddison to Newcastle does sound like a mouth-watering idea, but where exactly would he play in this team?

Newcastle don’t utilise a number 10, while their wingers are much more direct than Maddison.

There isn’t a natural spot for Maddison in this team, but according to Liam Kennedy, speaking on NUFC Matters, Newcastle’s plan for Maddison would be to use him in central midfield in the Sean Longstaff/Joelinton/Joe Willock role.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Maddison to play midfield

Kennedy shared what he knows about the £60m player.

“If you go out and get James Maddison he can play in those positions as well (attack), but I’m led to believe that if he were to come through the door he would be seen in the Joelinton, Willock, Longstaff positions,” Kennedy said.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Needs coaching

If this is indeed Newcastle’s plan with Maddison, then they need to do some serious work with him on the training ground.

Maddison is at his best when he’s playing in an attacking role, not as a part of a midfield three, so if he’s going to be played deeper, he needs to learn positional discipline, pressing and a number of key defensive attributes too.

In all honesty, it would be a bit of a shame to see Maddison play deeper in this Newcastle team as he’s such a joy to watch when he’s a part of the attack.

It will be intriguing to see what Howe does with Maddison if this deal goes ahead.