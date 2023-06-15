Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared what Inter Milan sources are saying about Nicolo Barella’s proposed move to Newcastle United.

The Italian transfer guru took to Twitter to share an update on the 26-year-old.

Newcastle United have a huge summer ahead of them as they prepare for Champions League football.

Eddie Howe has got the very best out of his squad but will recognise further reinforcements are needed.

Not only that, those new additions will need to improve the overall quality of the team.

One player who would certainly do that at Newcastle is Inter Milan midfielder, Nicolo Barella.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

The Italian international is an incredibly impressive player and has starred in both the Champions League and on the international stage.

The 26-year-old is similar to Kevin de Bruyne as he’s capable of driving forward with the ball or playing that killer pass.

Alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, Barella would be an excellent signing for Newcastle.

However, not everyone in Italy is happy with the proposed move.

What Inter sources are saying about Barella move to Newcastle

A report from The Telegraph has suggested that Newcastle want to complete a deal for Barella for around £50m.

He’s also being monitored by Liverpool, although they’ve just signed Alexis Mac Allister.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now shared what people at Inter are saying about Newcastle’s bid for the midfielder.

‘Inter have not received formal approach or bid for Nicolò Barella,’ Romano said.

‘Newcastle have genuine interest as Telegraph called, but nothing is advanced at this stage.

‘Inter sources feel £50m is nowhere near his valuation… also, nothing agreed with Barella on personal terms.’

If Newcastle can complete a deal to sign Barella from Inter Milan, it would be the perfect sign of the direction the club is going in.

Although it’s clear that Newcastle have the financial might to bring in stars from around the world, convincing them to actually sign is another matter.

Barella is one of the best midfielders in Europe and if he’s happy to join the club, then others will inevitably follow.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Under Eddie Howe, Newcastle has become one of the most exciting projects in Europe.

With Barella pulling the strings in midfield, they’ll be an even tougher act to come up against next season.