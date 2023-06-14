Newcastle United have reportedly decided they won’t pay over £50 million for James Maddison this summer, which could leave the door open for Tottenham Hotspur to sign him.

That’s according to TEAMtalk, with the outlet claiming that Newcastle are ‘baulking’ at Leicester City’s asking price for Maddison.

The Foxes midfielder has emerged as a top target for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou as we head into the summer window.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed just last week that Postecoglou has asked Tottenham to snap up the Maddison this summer.

But there have been suggestions that the England international favours a move to Newcastle over North London.

Now, it seems that Tottenham may be presented with an opportunity to snap up Maddison as Newcastle are reluctant to match Leicester’s demands.

Newcastle won’t pay over £50m for Maddison

TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle are ‘baulking’ at Leicester’s asking price for Maddison.

The Foxes value their midfielder at well over £50 million, but Newcastle value him at the £40 million mark.

Indeed, sources close to the Magpies have insisted they will not pay over £50 million for Maddison this summer.

And if Newcastle fail to agree a fee with Leicester, it will open the door for Tottenham to make their move.

Maddison has been a long-standing target for Newcastle and Spurs, with both clubs battling it out for his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional for Leicester over the past few seasons and he’d be a great addition for both Eddie Howe and Postecoglou.

Yet, this may come down to which club are willing to meet Leicester’s demands. Newcastle walked away from negotiations with the Foxes last summer due to their asking price.

You’d expect that Maddison will command a lower fee this summer given the fact he has just a year left on his current deal and Leicester have dropped down to the Championship.

But the Magpies have already shown they aren’t willing to pay over the odds for players.

Nevertheless, Leicester aren’t exactly in a strong position to negotiate and you’d expect them to lower their demands over the coming weeks.